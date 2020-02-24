Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Entegris worth $51,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $56.98 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

