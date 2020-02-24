Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Graco worth $52,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $56.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,186 shares of company stock worth $22,197,488 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

