Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dell worth $57,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,402,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

