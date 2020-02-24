Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Itau Unibanco worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 321.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

