Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Lincoln National worth $56,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

