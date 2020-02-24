Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Noble Energy worth $56,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

