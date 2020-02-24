Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $54,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE PDM opened at $24.41 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

