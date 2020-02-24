Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,517 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Trimble worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

