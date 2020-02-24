Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,144 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Aqua America worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.