Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,454 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Brown & Brown worth $56,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $9,718,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

