Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,966 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Baidu worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

