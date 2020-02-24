Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,639 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $53,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $115.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.