Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,183 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Williams-Sonoma worth $51,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

