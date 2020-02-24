Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Curtiss-Wright worth $53,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

