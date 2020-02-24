Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Paramount Group worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE PGRE opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

