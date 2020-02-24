Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Polaris Industries worth $52,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $91.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.