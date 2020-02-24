Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Davita worth $52,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Davita by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Davita by 635.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

