Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,582 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of ITT worth $58,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ITT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,747,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ITT by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 480,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. ITT Inc has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

