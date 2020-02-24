Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $51,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

