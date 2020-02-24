Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of DexCom worth $54,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DexCom by 358.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,305 shares of company stock worth $13,751,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $291.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

