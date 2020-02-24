Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 88,285 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of LPL Financial worth $52,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

