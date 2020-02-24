Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $4.69 on Monday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,967. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.