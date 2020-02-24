Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,193. The firm has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $104.42 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

