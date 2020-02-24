Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on CSSE. DA Davidson began coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.09.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
