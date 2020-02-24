Chimpion Tops 1-Day Volume of $438,135.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004697 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $438,135.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.