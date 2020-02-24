Christine Battist Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist bought 1,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $20,390.00.

CSWC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.39. 139,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,376. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 112.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

