Christopher James Dingle Buys 34,200 Shares of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) Stock

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) Director Christopher James Dingle acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,320.

Shares of CVE:LPC remained flat at $C$0.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,929. Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Company Profile

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

