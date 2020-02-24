Chronobank Hits Market Cap of $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.