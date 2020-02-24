ChronoCoin (CRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $266,916.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 291.2% higher against the dollar. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $266,916.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

