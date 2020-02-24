Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Ciena worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,168. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

