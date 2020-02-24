Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

