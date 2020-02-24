Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 875,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

