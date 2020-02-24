Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

