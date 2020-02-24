Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,219 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,286,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,357,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

CSCO stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,583,848 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

