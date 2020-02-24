Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

CSCO traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $44.00. 35,271,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.