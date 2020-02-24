Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,309 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $185,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,271,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

