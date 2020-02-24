CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 485.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. 1,131,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

