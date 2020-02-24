Citadel (CTL) Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $24,345.00 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

