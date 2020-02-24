Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,977 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

C stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.