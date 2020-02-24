Citigroup Lowers Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Price Target to GBX 680

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

MCRO opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 731.70 ($9.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 980.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.04.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 64,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

