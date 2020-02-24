Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 255,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

