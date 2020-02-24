Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

