Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.08 on Monday, reaching $112.00. 142,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,321. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

