Civic (CVC) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Binance. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $4.14 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.02866431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00138123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Binance, Upbit, COSS, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

