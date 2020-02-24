Clams Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Clams has a market cap of $1.54 million and $6.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 77.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,631,113 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,861 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

