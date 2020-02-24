Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,677 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,677 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $321.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.03 and a 200-day moving average of $295.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

