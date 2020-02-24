Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,736 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. 3M accounts for 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

