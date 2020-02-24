Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,543 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $230.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

