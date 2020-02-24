Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,987 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $51.91 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

