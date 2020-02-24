Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,815 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $262.27 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $271.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.46.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

